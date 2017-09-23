Kerryon Johnson, 4TDs as No. 15 Auburn leads Mizzou 31-7 at half

Kerryon Johnson's four rushing touchdowns highlight No. 15 Auburn's first half lead over Missouri.

Johnson is back for the Tigers after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury, and has accounted for all of Auburn's touchdowns thus far. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is 9-of-11 for 147 yards.

The Auburn defense has show up once again, forcing two first-half turnovers. The Tiger defense is playing stout only allowing 173 yards of offense.

