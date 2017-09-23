Kerryon Johnson: 5TDs in return, No. 15 Auburn throttles Missouri 51-14

Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.

Auburn compiled a total of 482 yards in the game, putting together a solid performance both offensively and defensively. Auburn got on the board early and often, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns courtesy of Kerryon Johnson.

This was Johnson's first action back for the Tigers after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. He amassed 48 yards on 18 carries, but was lethal in the red zone on the goaline where he scored three of his career-high five touchdowns in the Wildcat formation. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was consistent again Saturday night, only misfiring on four passes, while completing 13 for 218 yards and a 57-yard touchdown.

Auburn's defense looked to be in mid-season form as the Tigers of Auburn smothered the Tigers of Missouri, forcing 4 turnovers. Missouri fell behind the eight ball early on after their second possession resulted in an Auburn interception. Auburn scored soon after, and it was 14-0 before 10 minutes of game time had already gone by.

By the half it was already 31-7 and Auburn continued to score, scoring on 4-of-7 second half drives.

Auburn will return to Jordan-Hare next Saturday as they'll welcome in Mississippi State. That game will kick at 5 p.m.

