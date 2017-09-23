Silvers connects with Douglas on game-winning TD as Troy downs Akron

Troy completed a 97-yard touchdown drive late in the game, capped with Brandon Silvers finding Deondre Douglas for a 23-yard score to push the Trojans past Akron 22-17 on Troy's Military Appreciation Day.

The Troy defense forced the Zips of Akron off the field after coming up with a huge 3rd-and-2 stop with 4:10 to play in the game. Akron downed a punt at the Trojan 3 with 3:15 to play, setting Troy up for the game-winning drive. Troy needed just nine plays to go 97 yards, converting a 4th-and-5 on their way. On that 4-and-5, Brandon Silvers found Deondre Douglas for a 16-yard pickup to move the chains. It wouldn't be the last time the two would link up on the drive, as the Trojan offense followed with a 12-yard completion and 9-yard run before the big play.

On 2nd-and-1, on the Akron 23 with 1:06 to play, Troy trailing 17-16, Brandon SIlvers put a perfectly-placed pass on the money to Deondre Douglas for the score. Troy failed to convert the two-point conversion but led 22-17.

On the next Akron possession, the Zips looked to make magic of their own, but the drive ended in just three plays as Troy defensive back Kris Weatherspoon intercepted Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson for the second time in the game. With the comeback complete, Troy's victory was sealed.

Brandon Silvers continues to improve for Troy, passing for 314 yards and the game-winning touchdown on 28-of-41 completions. Senior running back Jordan Chunn recorded his first 100-yard game of the season on the ground, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. Chunn's first quarter touchdown run was the 42nd of his illustrious career.

An area of concern for the Trojans lies in the number of penalties accumulated in the game. While both teams combined for 28 penalties, Troy racked up 16 for 159 penalty yards. Troy also struggled on third downs, converting on just 4-of-14 attempts all game.

Next up for Troy is trip to LSU's Death Valley next Saturday. The Trojans and TIgers have history, as the two have played twice in football. First kick is set for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

