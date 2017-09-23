Man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Phenix City

A Fort Mitchell man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into an embankment Saturday afternoon.

Dustin William Brede, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of where his Harley-Davidson crashed on Old Seale Highway.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton confirms the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Thornton says the crash happened when Brede's motorcycle left the roadway and crashed.

According to Thornton, the crash was approximately 14 miles south of Phenix City.

