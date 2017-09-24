Alabama State squashed at home in SWAC opener

Prairie View A&M strolled into ASU Stadium Saturday night and put a hurting on Alabama State, earning their first win of the season.

The Hornets fell to 0-4 with the 34-0 loss in their SWAC opener, barely scratching 100 total yards of offense. The Panthers completely took the sting out of the Hornets holding ASU to barely 100 yards of offense. Alabama State was outperformed in every statistical category on the night with the biggest being yards and first downs.

Prairie View A&M recorded 27 first downs on 409 total yards to Alabama State's 7 first downs on 127 total yards.

Prairie View scored just under two minutes into the game when Sta'Fon McCray scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. That'd be all the Alabama State defense would allow in the first quarter, holding strong. It would get progressively worse for the Hornets however.

A pick-six returned 37 yards by Ju'Anthony Park gave the Panthers their second score of the game, and another touchdown was added just moments before halftime on 61-yard touchdown pass from Lavell McCuller to Markcus Hardy.

Prairie View A&M added 13 more points in the second half en route to the win.

The Hornets have an upcoming bye next Saturday and will continue the search for win number one Oct. 5 against Alcorn State. That game will kick at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.