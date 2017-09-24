Alabama State squashed at home in SWAC opener

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Tuesday brought a very informative press conference for Auburn ahead of their third-ever meeting with the Missouri Tigers.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Prairie View A&M strolled into ASU Stadium Saturday night and put a hurting on Alabama State, earning their first win of the season.More >>
Troy completed a 97-yard touchdown drive late in the game, capped with Brandon Silvers finding Deondre Douglas for a 23-yard score to push the Trojans past Akron 22-17 on Troy's Military Appreciation Day.More >>
Huntingdon and Faulkner both earned victories in their battles on Saturday, while Tuskegee struggled, falling in their road game to Findlay.More >>
In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.More >>
After a very un-Troy-like start on offense to begin the season with just 13 points against Boise State, the Troy Trojans offense has been clicking the last two weeks.More >>
