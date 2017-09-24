Double shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man injured and a woman dead.

According to MPD Lieutenant Andre Mitchell, the shooting happened Saturday night around 9:50 p.m. Officers and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive on a call of two people shot.

Once on the scene, the officers found a man who had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital. The second person, a woman, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD continues to investigate.

