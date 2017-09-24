Food trucks to operate in Auburn

There is now a new way for Auburn residents to get their food to-go.

Auburn City Council has passed an ordinance to allow food trucks to operate in the city. Previously, there was only an ordinance allowing construction site vendors and ice cream trucks to operate in the area, but after the idea of food trucks kept making its way to the city council, they decided to pass a new ordinance.

"We've had an increase in demand," said Tyler Caldwell, Auburn Principal Planner. "It's very popular these days to have food trucks in an urban space. We've had an increasing demand and recognizing that we didn't have the ordinance in place to approve or deny them actually. So this gives some certainty to those that are interested in doing it where they could or could not locate."

Mobile food vendors must be at least 200 feet from the store front of any open food establishment.

Auburn City Council has not yet approved any food truck licenses.

