Montgomery 19-year-old arrested on murder, burglary charges

A Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge has been arrested.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Anfernee Sledge, 19, has been arrested and charged with two counts of auto burglary, one count of burglary of a residence and one count of murder (recklessly caused death).

Sledge was wanted in connection to a death investigation and multiple burglaries in the Pike Road area. According to MCSO Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, Sledge is connected to the death of a 16-year-old who was killed in a high-speed chase earlier in September.

Sledge is being held at the Montgomery County jail on a $210,000 bond.

