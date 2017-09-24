Man charged with attempted murder after Montgomery shooting

A man has been arrested after a shooting left a man seriously injured in Montgomery on Sunday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, John Grant, 43, has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Duckett says officers located a man at the scene who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Court documents indicate Grant shot the victim at close range with a shotgun. The victim suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting identified Grant as a suspect. Grant was taken into custody late Sunday, according to Duckett.

Grant was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

