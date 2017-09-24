MPD investigating lethal Highland Avenue shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPD investigating lethal Highland Avenue shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A shooting investigation is underway on Highland Avenue where a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Montgomery police Lt. Andre Mitchell confirmed the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue.

Mitchell says no arrests have been made and the circumstances are under investigation.

