This week is diaper need awareness week, an initiative of the national diaper bank network to get diapers to families in need.

One in three families struggle with not having enough diapers but there are a number of ways you can help get diapers to those families.

You can visit a diaper bank in your area and donate a box of diapers. Monetary donations can be made at diaperdrive.org. Just click on donate dollars and every dollar donated buys six diapers at wholesale.

For more information on ways to donate, including how to hold a diaper drive or click this link.

