This week is diaper need awareness week, an initiative of the national diaper bank network to get diapers to families in need.
One in three families struggle with not having enough diapers but there are a number of ways you can help get diapers to those families.
For more information on ways to donate, including how to hold a diaper drive or click this link.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>