Alagasco officially changes name, look

Alabama’s largest natural gas distributor is making a big change. On Monday, Alagasco will become Spire.

According to company officials, the name change was made to better reflect the company that now serves homes in Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri. About 425,000 customers in central Alabama have service with Alagasco.

Not only is their name changing but the company will also have a new look. The company’s service and construction workers will wear bright orange uniforms. Also, customers monthly bill will arrive in an orange envelope.

The website has also been revamped and now customers can manage their accounts from their phone. Customers will be able to sign up for email alerts and services like budget billing, schedule service appointments and more.

Officials do ask that customers go to the website and register their account so they can unlock these new features.

According to the company’s website, while the look and name have changed things like the telephone number, address, emergency line and customer account numbers have remained the same.

For more information, visit their website.

