Robbery investigation underway in Opelika

The Opelika police department is investigating a robbery that happened on September 22 at around 8:15 p.m.

According to OPD, the victim says he was walking when a man approached him from behind wielding a knife and demanding money.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-nine-inch black male, mid-twenties, weighing around 180 pounds. The suspect wore all black and had a beard.

OPD says if you have any information on the suspect to call them at 334-705-5220

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.