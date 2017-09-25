Eric: It's only Monday but all eyes on the weekend

It's never too early to look ahead to the weekend, right? Much of this week will leave you scratching your head wondering where Fall is. But a late week cold front will help usher in a more refreshing air mass into Alabama. You just have to be patient.

TODAY: Some mid-level energy is helping kick off showers this morning, mainly across south Alabama. The rain and associated cloud cover will affect areas mainly west of I-65. East of the interstate, rain is unlikely and partial sunshine dominates.

The increased cloud cover will certainly help temper highs. But for areas that see more sunshine than anything, highs around 90 appear likely. That's an important number for Montgomery today as we have a streak of 10 consecutive days at 90 or better.

Afternoon coverage or rain looks pretty sparse overall today.

REST OF THE WEEK: Hot. Dry. Not Fall-like. All qualify through Thursday with highs into the lower 90s and sunshine. The cooler and less humid air really starts to kick in by the weekend. Models have backed off on just how cool those temperatures will get, suggesting more of a glancing blow than full-fledged Fall assault, but it will still be a noticeable difference.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.