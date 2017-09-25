3-year-old killed in lawnmower accident in Autauga County

Autauga County officials say a little girl passed away after a tragic incident at her family's home as her father was cutting the grass.

It happened Sunday around 1:30 p.m. on Laurel Hill Drive in the Pine Level community. Reports state the 3-year-old child was struck by a riding lawn mower and transported to Baptist Hospital in Prattville where she was pronounced deceased.

According to officials, the girl's father accidentally backed over her. Her name was not released by the Autauga County Sheriff's Office because she is a juvenile.

A death investigation is underway.

"As of this morning, we do not expect the evidence to show anything other than a tragic accident, but due to the age of the child, we will present the results of the death investigation to a grand jury. This is standard procedure in Alabama when a child less than 16 years of age dies. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family right now," said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

Family members declined to comment at the home on Monday, asking for privacy.

