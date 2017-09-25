Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Birmingham at 7:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make several stops in Alabama on Monday.

Pence’s first stop will be in Huntsville. While there, Pence will visit NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. There, the Vice President will visit with NASA officials and employees, and tour the center including the science mission bridge to the International Space Station (ISS Payload Operations and Integration Center) and the testing facility of the SLS.

Later Monday evening, Pence will travel to Birmingham where he is expected to speak at a Luther Strange Senate event. WSFA will carry this speech, which is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m.

