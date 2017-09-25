Man charged with making a terroristic threat in Dothan

A man was arrested Friday and charged with making a terroristic threat in Dothan.

According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to the City of Dothan Utility Collections building on N. Saint Andrews Street regarding a call about a frustrated customer. Police say the customer, 59-year-old James Ray Morrell, said he was going to come back and "blow up" the building.

Officers stopped Morrell and called out investigators to interview him. They arrested and charged Morrell with Terrorist Threat, setting his bond at $5,000.

