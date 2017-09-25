Guiding students from day one at Alabama Christian Academy

Live, love, learn. That's the motto that one first grade classroom at Alabama Christian Academy lives by along with their teacher Tammy Tolliver.

Mrs. Tolliver always knew she wanted to become a teacher because of the instant connection she easily makes with youngsters.

"I think that I understand small children; I related easily to them. They need a lot of time and patience, and I feel like I have the ability to work over and over again with them until they get something, and not give up hope on them, and know that I can encourage them to do their best," she said.

All the long hours of encouraging her kiddos is worth it once she sees they are grasping new concepts while in her classroom.

"Those moments where I see their face light up because they finally understood something we have been working on for a long time," Mrs. Tolliver said. "That's the exciting part of my job, is getting to see so many of them learn so many things over the year."

And it's not just her first graders she is thinking about.

"That's my first class I taught at ACA, and they are seniors this year," she said, indicating a photo from years past.

From their first day in class to their last day of school, she guides all of her students through their educational journey, and people are taking notice of her dedication.

"As a teacher you want to know you are making a difference, and for someone else to be able to see that you are really means a lot to me," Mrs. Tolliver said.

Congrats Mrs. Tolliver - you're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.