International Paper to convert paper machine at Selma mill

International Paper will convert its paper machine at the Riverdale Mill in Selma by 2019, growing the business and adding jobs.

IP announced Friday their plans to invest about $300 million to convert its No. 15 paper machine in Selma from uncoated freesheet to high quality whitetop linerboard and containerboard, expected to be completed by mid 2019.

IP says the conversion will grow its industrial packaging business and continue to provide jobs to Riverdale team members. Tim Nicholls, IP's senior vice president, says the mill system allows the business to optimize product mix, increase service and reduce costs.

"Our customers expect us to support their growth and this machine conversion will meet their needs," said Tim Nicholls, IP's senior vice president, Industrial Packaging the Americas. "Our Industrial Packaging business continues to focus on our customers in strategic channels including our box business, domestic and export containerboard and specialty grades."

The machine conversion will reduce IP's annual uncoated freesheet capacity by 235,000 tons. The remaining machine in Selma will continue to produce uncoated imaging paper products.

