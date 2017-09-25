Man dies in crash near Wetumpka, reportedly not wearing seat belt

Alabama State Troopers have confirmed the death of an Alexander City man who died in a car crash Monday morning.

Steven Glenn Towns, 44, has been identified in a single-vehicle crash in which his 1989 Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned.

Cpl. Jess Thornton said Towns was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on Fitzpatrick Road approximately six miles west of Wetumpka.

