2 suspects wanted in connection to car theft in Montgomery

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
A man has been arrested after a shooting left a man seriously injured in Montgomery on Sunday.More >>
A man has been arrested after a shooting left a man seriously injured in Montgomery on Sunday.More >>
A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.More >>
A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.More >>
New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>
An argument between two men at a Selma housing complex escalated and sparked a shooting that left one of them and an innocent bystander seriously injured.More >>
An argument between two men at a Selma housing complex escalated and sparked a shooting that left one of them and an innocent bystander seriously injured.More >>