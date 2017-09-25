2 suspects wanted in connection to car theft in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 suspects wanted in connection to car theft in Montgomery

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery. 

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspects are wanted for questioning in connection to the auto theft that happened at a car dealership in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway.

Video surveillance shows one of the suspects stealing the vehicle's keys before taking the actual vehicle. 

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • 2 suspects wanted in connection to car theft in MontgomeryMore>>

  • wanted

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:05:00 GMT

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly