2 suspects wanted in connection to car theft in Montgomery

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspects are wanted for questioning in connection to the auto theft that happened at a car dealership in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway.

Video surveillance shows one of the suspects stealing the vehicle's keys before taking the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

