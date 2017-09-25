Amanda: Although fashionably late, autumn will arrive soon

Do y'all know what Fall said to Summer? "Make like a tree and leave!"

Well, finally Summer is listening as Autumn is making a fashionably late appearance after the change of season officially happened last Friday. If you can put up with just a few more days of hot/humid conditions, you will be rewarded with cooler and more comfortable temperatures...

Monday night: Although it was a mostly dry day for many across our viewer area, we did see a few isolated areas of rain during the peak heating of the afternoon. Coverage will fizzle out after sunset and we will be left with only a few clouds in the sky; temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the upper 60s for some by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Not much is changing weather wise by Tuesday. We should remain dry for much of our Tuesday as slightly drier air circulating around Maria will invade our atmosphere. A rouge shower is possible, but that threat remains in extreme southern/western portions of Alabama during the afternoon. Highs are still slightly above average with many towns pushing close to 90° and some even exceeding that by a degree or two.

Wednesday follows in Tuesday's footsteps with a lot of warmth and not a whole lot of rain. Although we don't see a huge change in our overall weather pattern by midweek, the end of the workweek could supply us with a nice cool down...

Cold Front Saves the Day!: Right now, cold front is making its journey across the country and heading towards the Southeast. At its current pace, it should arrive to our neck of the woods by Thursday; computer models are showing signs of enough moisture in the atmosphere to really see a huge bump in rain coverage, so this means we likely trend drier while the front is over the region.

As if one front was good enough, a second reinforcing surface front moves in behind it on Friday into early Saturday. Behind this front we will see some low dew points and a nice temperature drop is expected. A nice weekend forecast with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s is just what the doctor ordered after a long, hot Alabama Summer!!

