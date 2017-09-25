Montgomery company ranked in top 60 companies to work for in the U.S.

A Montgomery company that began in the back of a pizza restaurant with just two employees has gained national recognition as one of the top 60 companies to work for in the United States.

The family-owned company, F & E Sportswear, was awarded for its outstanding business by Promotional Products Business.

More than 100 companies were nominated, and full-time employees at each nominated company were required to rate the company that they work for.

Rodney Tidwell, the plant manager at F & E Sportswear said he considers his co-workers family.

“We are a business more run like a family than a business. Our owners like the family atmosphere, they like to keep it close. We do things together. We have cookouts together, we’ll go down to the company farm together, we go to baseball games together. We like to build that comradery,” said Tidwell.

F & E Sportswear now operates out of a 40,000 square foot facility with roughly 50 employees, most of which have been there for over a decade.

“A lot of our employees have been here ten years or longer and I think that attests to the fact that we do have that comradery,” said Tidwell.

Tammie Perryman is one of those employees. She’s been with F & E Sportswear for 22 years.

“It’s just like a family here, I’ve just been stuck here you know you get to do so much stuff with so many people you work with. I enjoy the people I work with,” said Perryman.

Ronnie Schultz has been with the company for 15 years. Before that, he worked for two other companies.

“I’ve done it for 25 years total. It’s easygoing, a lot of freedom, raising my kids that way, so it’s a good place for me,” said Schultz.

F & E Sportswear does work with The University of Alabama’s Athletic Department and with Auburn University’s Athletic Department.

“Whatever Nike sends to them blank they send to us and we’ll put on it what we want to. We also print for a lot of local businesses. We print for schools and we have a couple of customers that are nationwide, so that move us into markets that our product goes basically coast to coast,” said Tidwell.

