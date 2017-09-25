Trojans hoping to get back on track against LSU

It's hard to think that a team that has won three straight games and has put up over 1,500 yards of offense during that time frame is in the middle of a funk.

Well, here we are, and the Troy Trojans find themselves in that position.

After a 22-17 victory over Akron on Saturday, the Trojans are still trying to work out the kinks on offense and put up more points on the board.

During the first four games of the season, Troy has averaged less that 25 points per game, which is way below what they would like to be putting on the scoreboard.

A way to start scoring more is to start getting less penalties. The Trojans are the most penalized team in the NCAA after committing 16 in its win over Akron.

The road gets even tougher for Troy who has to travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU this Saturday.

We all remember how the Tigers rallied from a 28 point deficit in 2008 to knock off the Trojans 40-31.

If the Trojans want to be ready for LSU, they have to start fixing things as soon as possible.

"The only way we go down with a chance at success is if we practice well starting today," said head coach Neal Brown. "If we’re consistent in our approach, prepare our minds, prepare our bodies and paying attention to details, then we have a chance. If we just think we’re going to show up and all of a sudden the energy in that stadium will light a fire in us, that’s not going to happen."

The Tigers and Trojans will hit the field on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and you can watch the game on ESPNU.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.