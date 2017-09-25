Bannon, Pence make appearances in AL ahead of GOP runoff election

On the eve of the GOP runoff election for Alabama's U.S. Senate, two guests made appearances in the Yellowhammer State to campaign for the two Republican candidates.

With President Donald Trump campaigning for Sen. Luther Strange in Huntsville on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Birmingham Monday to further campaign for the senator. Pence called Strange a true conservative who's been fighting hard for the people of Alabama.

"Luther Strange is a real conservative. He's a leader. He's been a real friend to President Trump and I've got to tell you 'Big Luther' has been making a big difference in Washington D.C., and he's just getting started," said Pence.

While Pence campaigned for Strange in Birmingham, Steve Bannon was in Fairhope, along with Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson, campaigning for Judge Roy Moore. The former White House Adviser called on those to back Moore because of his "righteousness" saying Moore knows he doesn't try to be something he's not.

"Judge Moore is not perfect. Judge Moore does not claim to be perfect," said Bannon.

Bannon even associated Moore's name with the president.

"A vote for Judge Roy Moore is a vote for Donald J. Trump," Bannon said.

The runoff election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

