Faulkner looking to continue momentum into divisional play

The Faulkner University Eagles ended a two-game losing streak this past weekend as they defeated the St. Andrews College Knights, 38-20.

"Especially headed into the divisional play this weekend with Webber coming in you've got to come off of something positive," said head coach Charlie Boren.

The victory came on the road, evening out the Eagles’ record to 2-2 this season.

Quarterback Clayton Nicholas led Faulkner on the offense, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Blocker, also at quarterback, contributed to the Eagles’ win by throwing for 63 yards and one touchdown.

The defense played a big part in Saturday’s win, holding the Knights scoreless in the first half.

Faulkner looks to continue the momentum this week in its first divisional game of the season against Webber International.

If the Eagles get the victory, it will be their first win at home in 2017.

"It's a game that's always a tough game when we've played them in the past it's always been a tough and physical game and we expect the same thing on Saturday.

Kickoff between Faulkner and Webber International is set for 1:30 p.m. in Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

