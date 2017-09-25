Montgomery Botanical Gardens at Oak Park getting a new look

Phase 1 of work to transform the Montgomery Botanical Gardens at Oak Park will begin next week. The implementation of this phase will be in three phases. It will include clearing the land for irrigation system, planting new trees, shrubs, and ground cover, and a celebration when everything is complete in November.

After three years and lots of planning the Montgomery Botanical Gardens at Oak Park is closer to becoming a reality. This is something Heather Davis, MBG at Oak Park Board President, has waited anxiously for.

"It makes us real excited," said Davis.

The local landmark has seen its share of up and downs since the gates opened in 1886. There was even a period in time when the doors closed during desegregation. Eventually the park reopened in 1965.

Work on the first phase of this project will start next week. It will be 7 acres of land that will be part of this ongoing transformation.

"This garden was initially set aside as a botanical garden and it never really became one so this is the opportunity for us to make happen what it was intended to be,” said Davis.

There is a special way people can help in planting process.

"What you will be able to do is adopt a plant. They range from $3.75 all the way up to a Magnolia tree at $687,” said Jacque Foshee, MBG at Oak Park.

This group has been blown away by the generosity of the community through their financial support. They are eager for everyone to benefit from the garden.

"There is all kinds of opportunity for people in all walks of life. Some will want to come just to get away to meditate or get away from the hustle and bustle of this world or to be entertained or to be educated,” said Davis.

Phase 1 is expected to be complete by November.

The next goal for the Montgomery Botanical Gardens at Oak Park will be to complete a master plan.

For more information or to sponsor a plant visit the website.

