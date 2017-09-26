Voters to decided Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Tuesday runoff

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday to choose the Republican nominee for U.S. Attorney General Jess Sessions vacated Senate Seat.

Luther Strange and Roy Moore are in the runoff for the nomination and with a low voter turnout expected for the runoff, getting supporters to the polls has been a focus for both candidates.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump campaigned in the state showing his support for Luther Strange while former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin showed her support for Moore.

Despite these high endorsements, one political analyst says they aren’t helping much.

Reporter Bethany Davis has the details on that and what else we can expect from the runoff, coming up on Today in Alabama.

During August’s primary, Moore finished with 39 percent of the vote while Strange finished with 33 percent.

