Big Name endorsements: Are they effective in Senate Republican runoff?

Luther Strange and Roy Moore, the candidates in Tuesday's Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, have both received some high-profile endorsements. But at least one political analyst says those big-name endorsements don't matter much to voters.

"Luther Strange had the establishment vote," said analyst Larry Powell. "Roy Moore has the religious vote. Roy Moore also has the anti-Luther Strange voters, both those who are disappointed with the way he got the appointment and those who voted for Mo Brooks in the first go round. That's going to be a tough thing for Strange to overcome."

In our exclusive Raycom Media poll taken last week, Roy Moore had a six-point lead over Strange. Powell believes whatever happens in the runoff Tuesday, it could benefit the Democrats in the general election in December.

"You got the two parties going against each other it's becoming a highly negative campaign and the Democrats are sitting on the sidelines thinking it gives them a chance to win," Powell said. "It gives them a shot, we don't know how good of a shot yet."

Voters who pulled the democratic ticket in the August primary will not be able to vote in the Republican runoff Tuesday. Crossover voting is illegal in Alabama.

Tuesday's winner will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in December.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.