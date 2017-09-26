Crash causing delays, I-85 SB near Mitylene - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Mitylene may experience delays after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near mile-marker 11 which is located near the Mitylene exit.

ALDOT cameras show the crash happened in the far-left lane. Two lanes are open at this time.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

