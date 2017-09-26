Montgomery Police investigating homicide after Tuesday shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 12:50 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of April Street. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details in the investigation have been released.

