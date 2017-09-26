Victim in Tuesday morning Montgomery homicide identified

There is surveillance video that shows two suspects walking out into the parking lot and it appears as if one suspect, possibly Ramirez, walks up and takes the keys from the door before walking off.More >>
There is surveillance video that shows two suspects walking out into the parking lot and it appears as if one suspect, possibly Ramirez, walks up and takes the keys from the door before walking off.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
A man has been arrested after a shooting left a man seriously injured in Montgomery on Sunday.More >>
A man has been arrested after a shooting left a man seriously injured in Montgomery on Sunday.More >>
A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.More >>
A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.More >>
New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>