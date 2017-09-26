Victim in Tuesday morning Montgomery homicide identified

The Montgomery Police Department is identifying the victim who was shot and killed in a Tuesday morning homicide.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 12:50 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of April Street. When they arrived on scene they found 22-year-old local resident Lekarrius Williams.

Williams was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and no details have been released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

