State Rep. Micky Hammon pleads guilty to mail fraud

State Representative Micky Ray Hammon, 60, pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

According to a release by US Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr., Hammon, through a mail fraud scheme, used campaign money to pay his own personal expenses. Specifically, in 2013, Hammon created a principal campaign committee through the secretary of state’s office. The committee allowed Hammon to begin raising money for his reelection campaign.

According to Alabama Law, which limits the way campaigns can use the money raised, the donations could only be used to support reelection or legislative work. Franklin says Hammon was not supposed to use the money for his own personal expenses.

Franklin says Hammon’s campaign raised money from various donors. Some of these donors had mailed their donations to Hammon’s campaign office. After receiving the check, Hammon would endorse the check and deposit it into his campaign’s bank account. Hammon would then write a check drawn on the campaign account to himself. Hammon would then take the check and deposit it into his own personal bank account and use the money to pay for his own personal expenses.

“Self-dealing by elected officials erodes society’s confidence in its governmental institutions,” stated Franklin. “Self-dealing is precisely what occurred here. Those who donated to Representative Hammon’s campaign expected that the campaign would use those resources lawfully and to foster an informative public debate. Instead, Representative Hammon placed those funds into his own personal piggy bank. I am proud of my office’s efforts to root out this corruption and I am most grateful for the tireless work of the United States Postal Inspection Service, which investigated this case. I hope that this prosecution will, in some small way, restore Alabamians’ trust in their state legislature.”

In the coming months, United States District Attorney Myron H. Thompson will sentence Hammon. Franklin says at sentencing, Hammon faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as monetary penalties.

Upon his guilty plea, Hammon was automatically expelled from his seat in the state house. That seat is now vacant.

