1 injured in Montgomery house fire

A 31-year-old man is being treated for second-degree burns to the head after a Montgomery house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 1900 block of Cottingham Drive. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the scene where they found smoke coming from the home. Once inside, firefighters located the blaze in the kitchen and attic.

No one was found inside during a search, but the man, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

The house suffered moderate damage, according to Lt. Omori Whiting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.