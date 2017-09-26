Auburn University suspends basketball coach arrested in FBI corruption probe

Auburn University has responded to news about the arrest of one of its basketball coaches on federal corruption charges.

Assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is among 10 people, including four NCAA coaches, who have been arrested in an ongoing, multi-year probe of college basketball.

Person is facing six federal charges - bribery conspiracy, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and travel act conspiracy.

“This morning’s news is shocking," Auburn University said in a statement. "We are saddened, angry and disappointed. We have suspended Coach Person without pay effective immediately. We are committed to playing by the rules, and that’s what we expect from our coaches. In the meantime, Auburn is working closely with law enforcement, and we will help them in their investigation in any way we can.”

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office have been investigating since 2015. It appears from the complaint, embedded below, that Person's alleged illegal activities started in 2016 and continued for 10 months.

Joon Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, laid out the Justice Department's case in a news conference Tuesday.

"The picture painted by the charges brought today is not a pretty one," Kim said. "Coaches at some of the nation's top programs soliciting and accepting cash bribes. Managers and financial advisors circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes. And employees of one of the world's largest sportswear companies secretly funneling cash to the families of high school recruits."

According to court documents, Person was paid $91,500 in bribes by a company called CW-1 in exchange for his agreement to use his official influence over student-athletes, one whom he believed would enter the NBA and the other to purchase suits from an Atlanta clothing store owner named Rashan Michael.

As part of the scheme, the complaint contends, Person claimed to have given about $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two student-athletes who the coach sought to steer to CW-1.

Kim made it a point to single out Person in discussing the arrests of the coaches.

"Chuck Person, in describing his influence over one of his players, put it this way," Kim explained. "Quote he listens to one person. That is me."

Kim said Person explained that his players trusted and looked up to him, reminding them that he'd coached Kobe Bryant and had worked for Phil Jackson.

FIRST AUBURN BASKETBALL PLAYER

According to the complaint, Person is said to have told CW-1 there would be a new member coming to the Auburn men’s basketball team around January, the “9th ranked kid in the country” in basketball. Person said the athlete would play a year and a half in collegiate sports prior to joining the NBA draft“because he can’t leave this year because he has to play a full college season.

Michel allegedly told Person that he wanted to try to get involved with the player as soon as possible.

Person said the athlete’s mother would be handling the relationship with any advisers.

Person allegedly told a player during a meeting with CW-1 not to tell anyone.

Person is also accused of then exerting additional pressure on the player's mother for the same purpose, lying to her in at least three ways to pressure and influence her into retaining CW-1. The coach is said to have told her CW-1 was his financial adviser, that CW-1 was an adviser to Charles Barkley, and that Person was not being paid for connecting CW-1 with her son.

SECOND AUBURN BASKETBALL PLAYER

The complaint stated that Person and CW-1 started working with a second player in January. The coach told the player and his mother that CW-1 and an adviser would become his business manager and financial adviser when the player entered the NBA.

Person then allegedly told the mother later that they should just go and use CW-1, telling her she should tell CW-1 what she needed, and that, because CW-1 was not an agent, the payments were not illegal. Still, he cautioned her to keep the relationship quiet.

The mother is said to have expressed her gratitude to Person for “putting the right people around us.”

Person failed to tell the mother that he was being paid by CW-1 for steering her and her son to the company, according to the complaint.

