LIVE: 11 a.m. news conference on FBI arrest of Auburn coach, others

Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is among 10 people, including four coaches, who have been arrested on federal corruption charges, according to court documents.

An 11 a.m. CT news conference has been called in New York City by the FBI. We will carry that news conference LIVE on this page.

Auburn University has not released a statement at this point reacting to Person's arrest.

