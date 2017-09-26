Eric: A few more days to sweat

The smart money is that Montgomery gets to at least 90 degrees again this afternoon, marking the 12th straight day at 90 or better. It's not exactly what you'd expect considering we're now squarely into the Fall season. But's it's our reality. A cold front later this week will help take the edge off the heat, but that leaves us with a few more days to sweat...

TODAY: Radar is quiet this morning and should remain that way (for most) into the afternoon. Rain chances today aren't zero. But they're close.

That leaves us with nothing more than a partly cloudy sky, helping temperatures take a run toward the 90 degree mark again.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will sweep through Thursday, allowing cooler air to spill into Alabama in it's wake.

The cool down will be more of a slow trickle, taking a few days to really settle in. We'll be sub-90 by Friday and progressively fall through the 80s for highs into the weekend. While our temperatures will be in flux, this front won't have the moisture to produce rainfall. Our entire 7-day forecast remains largely dry despite the change in air mass.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.