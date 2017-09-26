Clanton man charged with murder after victim dies in crash

A Clanton man is facing murder charges after documents say he intentionally caused a crash that led to a victim’s death.

According to court documents, Justin Osmond Bolton, 39, is facing one count of murder following the death of 22-year-old Brett Allen Singleton.

The charges are related to an incident which began on Sunday around 11:40 p.m. outside the Walmart in Clanton.

Documents indicate Singleton was at the Walmart meeting with Bolton’s wife when Bolton showed up and confronted him.

Bolton's wife told investigators that Bolton then tried to get into Singleton’s vehicle by breaking the windows. Singleton was able to leave the scene and Bolton began chasing after him, documents show.

About a mile from the Walmart, in the 1700 block of 7th Street South, the vehicles crashed.

When deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, Bolton was seen running towards them. Bolton then later told a deputy that he had intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle, documents indicate.

On Monday, investigators interviewed Bolton's wife to get additional information on what led to the collision. During the interview, Bolton's wife said Bolton told her he meant to cause the collision.

Bolton was taken into custody on Monday. No bond amount is known at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.