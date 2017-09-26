Auburn takes on Mississippi State Saturday 5 p.m.

Number 13 Auburn will host Number 24 Mississippi State at 5 p.m. C.T. Saturday.

The Tigers have won six out of the last nine matchups including a win in Starkville in 2016.

"I think they're one of the best teams in our league even though they had a tough week against Georgia," said Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers Gus says, "for the first time all season got in a rhythm on offense," in their 51-14 road win at Missouri to open up conference play.

Malzahn said quarterback Jarrett Stidham has improved on all phases of the game and it was good to get Malik Willis an entire quarter of work in at Mizzou.

One big threat to the Tigers' stout defense this weekend would be Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

"He's really fast.You worry about the ones that just hit between the tackles and hit quick. The RPOs obviously concerns you too," Malzahn said.

Fitzgerald is second in school history only behind now Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with 55 touchdowns, 31 passing, 24 rushing.

"This has become one of those rivalry games that has just been a good game every year," Malzahn said.

