Longtime WSFA 12 News meteorologist Dan Atkinson dies

The last photo of Dan taken at WSFA 12 News during his August visit. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Longtime former WSFA 12 News meteorologist Dan Atkinson has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 71.

Atkinson had been battling Parkinson's disease for several years.

“My primary physician was watching me do the weather one night on WSFA 12 News,” Dan said during what would be his final sit-down interview at WSFA's studios in August. “He called to his wife and said, honey, I’m afraid to say this, but I think Dan has some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.”

“Five years ago I was told to make funeral arrangements,” Dan’s wife, Cynthia, explained in that interview. “He was down to 127 pounds.”

Still, the Atkinson family soldiered on until the end, crediting their faith in God for helping them handle the daily battle.

Dan, or "Dan the Man" as he was referred to here at WSFA, first joined the station's on-air team in 1974 after leaving Atlanta's WSB to become our weeknight meteorologist. For eight years Dan anchored the weather coverage at 6 and 10 p.m. while also co-hosting with Marge Payne the popular children's program "Young World" and later, with Sidney Kohara, "PM Magazine."

In 1982 Dan returned to Atlanta where he was an on-air meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

WSFA lured him back to Montgomery airwaves in 2006 where he helmed the weekend weathercasts with a smile. He retired in 2011 after more than four decades in the business. He said he still believed he would be on-air had Parkinson's not taken away his voice. It never stole his smile.

When not talking about the weather Dan found great fascination in studying Civil War history. One of his favorite pastimes was to visit battlefields like Gettysburg. He had another connection to significant American history. He shared the nation's birthday, July 4.

Though he was retired from WSFA and lived in the Auburn/Opelika area, Dan made sure to visit the station and people he loved annually during the Christmas season. He and Cynthia brought treats and a card and visited with friends.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his two children, Josh and Joy.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

WSFA 12 News Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson

"Sad news...our friend, colleague, and mentor Dan Atkinson passed away this morning. One of the finest men I've ever known, and one of the best meteorologists to ever step in front of a camera. Truly a legend and a wonderful man. I will truly miss this man. Prayers with Cynthia and the kids and all of Dan's family. Godspeed, my sweet friend."

Former WSFA 12 News Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas

"This world lost the greatest man today. Dan Atkinson…my friend, my mentor, my “brother”. Dan took me under his wings at the TV station 36 years ago. We have been extremely close friends since. Dan showed us all how we should live our lives. He enriched every life he touched. A great meteorologist, a wonderful dad, husband, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed."

WSFA 12 News morning anchor Judd Davis

"So sad to have to write this. This morning we lost a fine Christian man and a broadcasting legend. Dan Atkinson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 10 years ago and fought till the end. 2 Cor 5:1 - For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands. Dan is in no more pain. I cry for his family still here. His wonderful wife and two kids. RIP Dan you always will be the best."



