H&M store set to open Thursday at EastChase

The long-awaited H&M store at the Shoppes at EastChase will open its doors Thursday at noon.

H&M, a Swedish multinational clothing company, is known for fast fashion and offers a wide array of clothes for men, women, teens and children.

The first 200 shoppers in line Thursday will receive an “H&M Access to Fashion Pass." This pass will be worth anywhere between $10 and $300. The retail store will also be offering additional surprises for the whole family.

Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager for The Shoppes at EastChase, says H&M will add a “new dimension” to the current shops in EastChase.

