Diversity Summit draws hundreds to Montgomery

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted the Diversity Summit for 10 years. Attendance to this year's summit proves this is a conversation the business community knows is important to have.

More than 600 people came out to the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center for the event. Experts from throughout the country and local panels discussed the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This year’s keynote speaker is Rosanna Durruthy, Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn.

This year’s theme, "Diversity and Inclusion: So Now What?" focused on building and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce at all levels.

The business case for diversity, "How to develop greater awareness of other’s challenges?" "How to avoid insensitive social media messaging and inclusion training?" were just some of the sessions offered to the attendees.

A group from the Lubbock, Texas, Area Chamber of Commerce made the trip to Montgomery for the Summit. They will be replicating what is being done here and will be hosting their inaugural diversity summit next year.

New to this year’s Diversity Summit, a two-day Small Business and Entrepreneur Series was held to help participants develop strategies for diversifying their businesses.

