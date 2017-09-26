Car thieves connected to stolen dealership vehicle captured

The two suspects wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery have been caught.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Joshua Ramirez, the suspect in the blue shirt was captured earlier this month by Georgia investigators. Ramirez was taken captive after being found in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect in the grey shirt, identified as Anthony Draughn, was captured on unrelated charges by Elmore County officials. Draughn is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility.

Both suspects were wanted for questioning involving a stolen vehicle from a dealership in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway.

There is surveillance video that shows two suspects walking out into the parking lot and it appears as if one suspect, possibly Ramirez, walks up and takes the keys from the door before walking off.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.