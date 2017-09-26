Cyber attack continues to impact Montgomery County services

The Montgomery County Revenue Commissioner's Office is still dealing with the impacts from last week's ransomware attack.

The ransomware attack brought Montgomery County's computer systems to a halt. Friday, the county commission called an emergency meeting to authorize funds to work through the attack, which included paying a ransom to the hackers. The county paid more than $37,000, and the files were returned.

According to a news release from the county commission, data is still being unencrypted and the revenue office's software remains down.

"Business cannot be conducted as usual, this includes processing property assessments and homestead exemptions, property tax appraisal, personal property liens and property tax redemptions," the news release stated.

Property taxes are due Oct. 1, but bills won't be mailed until the second week of October. County officials reminded residents that property won't be considered late until after Dec. 31.

The revenue commissioner's office says personal information wasn't compromised in the attack.

Residents who have any questions can contact the Montgomery County Revenue Commissioner’s Office at 334-832-1250.

