Puerto Rico native collecting donations for Maria victims in Dothan

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's devastating impact on Puerto Rico, Willie Rivera knew he wanted to help.

Rivera says it's hard to see the images of Puerto Rico on TV and not do anything.

"I feel like I owe something - like I owe them something. I want to pay them back. It's a pay back," said Rivera.

The Puerto Rico native, and owner of Willie's Place in Dothan, is collecting donations to take on a mission trip back home. He is collecting non-perishable food, feminine hygiene products, and water. Donations can be dropped off at his restaurant on South Oates Street for the next two weeks.

Rivera says he will have the donations shipped to the island and distributed to the areas in most need first. He says he'd also like to start small cooking stations in some of the hardest hit areas to hand out food. Rivera says depending on how quickly he can help people get back on their feet, he will stay anywhere from two weeks to three months to provide help.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.