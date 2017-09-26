Strange, Moore vie for GOP nomination in U.S. Senate race

It's the long awaited runoff for the Republican nomination in the special election to take over Jeff Sessions' U.S. Senate seat.

Tuesday night we will find out if Roy Moore or Luther Strange will continue on to face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

Strange's campaign is holding a watch party in Birmingham Tuesday night. Moore's campaign will be watching returns in downtown Montgomery.

Luther Strange helped his cause early Tuesday morning by voting with his wife in Birmingham.

Moore cast his ballot by riding a horse to his polling place at the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department.

In the final week of campaigning ahead of the runoff, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited Alabama to rally support for Strange.

After Moore and Strange's only debate Thursday, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin showed support for Moore at a rally in Montgomery.

Secretary of State John Merrill projected a low voter turnout Tuesday - about 12 to 15 percent.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

