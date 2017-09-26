Amanda: Sitting, Waiting, Wishing For Fall's Arrival

I kind of feel like a kid on Christmas Eve: you know Santa is coming, and you know Christmas Day is almost here, but your patience is wearing thin... that's me right now, but replace Santa with Fall and Christmas Day with cooler and more comfortable weather conditions. We know they will be here eventually, but we are all just sitting and trying to get through a few more days of that famous Summer heat we know so well.

Tonight: All of central and south Alabama is currently under the influence of a very dry and stable air mass. Dew points at the surface have already dropped down a bit. When we were humid last week we saw dew points in the 70s; now we are seeing them drop into the 60s. That is going to help keep us under a mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures dipping down into the upper 60s for most towns... lows tonight will still be several degrees above normal, but that will start to change soon!

Hot Next 48 Hours: The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday doesn't change much from Monday and Tuesday... we should remain dry for most with the exception of a rogue shower or two. Highs both days are close to 90° for many with some towns effectively heating above that number.

Fall Arrives!: We are eagerly awaiting a cold front to move through Alabama... as it travels through our state, it will help knock down temperatures. Perfect timing, too - the weekend is right around the corner!!

Highs on Friday will be a touch lower than 90°, but by Saturday and Sunday we will see highs stay in the low 80s for many!! Even better? Overnight lows are more seasonable and fall back into the low 60s!! For the most part we are looking at a fairly nice weekend on into the beginning of next week with generally drier and cooler conditions which will be more seasonal for late September into early October.

