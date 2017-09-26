Editorial: NFL tackles protests

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started it all by sitting during the national anthem at a preseason game last year to protest the killing of unarmed African-Americans by police.

Since then, many other athletes have taken Kaepernick's cue. Some have knelt during the anthem; others have locked arms while others have held their right fists upward.

I personally do not agree with actions using an American flag presentation and the singing of the national anthem as the time to make one’s political point. Despite saying this I support the player’s right to do so.

This country allows you to express your beliefs, but fans have the right to object and owners have the right to prevent these actions.

President Donald Trump only fueled the controversy by saying NFL owners should respond to the players by saying:

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired, he's fired."

This is not the type of dialogue that quells anger nor is it the type of dialogue we should ever see out of a president.

Let’s face it. NFL football is a big business. As the owners start to feel the pinch in their wallets by football fans finding a different way to spend their Sunday afternoons, I sense these acts of expression will no longer be allowed. The owners have every right to instruct their employees, the players, to stop these actions or lose their jobs.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.