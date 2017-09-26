Woman reports rape at Auburn University fraternity house

The Montgomery County Commission passed the largest budget in history on Monday of $107 million.More >>
The Montgomery County Commission passed the largest budget in history on Monday of $107 million.More >>
From the first day of 1st grade to the last day of senior year, students will spend roughly 2,100 plus days in a classroom; one teacher at Alabama Christian Academy promises to be there for each and every one of those days.More >>
From the first day of 1st grade to the last day of senior year, students will spend roughly 2,100 plus days in a classroom; one teacher at Alabama Christian Academy promises to be there for each and every one of those days.More >>
Troy University says a Greek organization has been asked to cease all activities on campus while officials conduct an investigation.More >>
Troy University says a Greek organization has been asked to cease all activities on campus while officials conduct an investigation.More >>
The Troy University Campus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it is aware of a rumor about the threat of a campus shooting and is addressing the matter in an email to all university email addresses.More >>
The Troy University Campus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it is aware of a rumor about the threat of a campus shooting and is addressing the matter in an email to all university email addresses.More >>
A new initiative in Montgomery County is geared at combating bullying in schools by having students notify authorities about the problem through texting.More >>
A new initiative in Montgomery County is geared at combating bullying in schools by having students notify authorities about the problem through texting.More >>
At its work session on Tuesday, the Montgomery City Council discussed where it would allocate an unexpected $150,000 in funding after members decided to not put it toward laying the foundation for the a city school system.More >>
At its work session on Tuesday, the Montgomery City Council discussed where it would allocate an unexpected $150,000 in funding after members decided to not put it toward laying the foundation for the a city school system.More >>
Tuskegee University is the recipient of a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.More >>
Tuskegee University is the recipient of a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.More >>
It won't be long before Georgiana School students are able to hear the starter's gun as they burn up a track.More >>
It won't be long before Georgiana School students are able to hear the starter's gun as they burn up a track.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
One educator in Wetumpka is teaching her students the value of setting goals and motivating them to succeed in and out of the classroom. The most impressive part? She is doing it all before they even leave elementary school.More >>
One educator in Wetumpka is teaching her students the value of setting goals and motivating them to succeed in and out of the classroom. The most impressive part? She is doing it all before they even leave elementary school.More >>