Woman reports rape at Auburn University fraternity house

Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house by someone she doesn't know.

The woman said in the report that she didn't provide consent and alcohol was a factor.

She hasn't filed a report with police, AUCSS said.

"It is a victim’s right to choose whether or not to report a crime to the police. At this time, the victim has chosen not to report this incident to the police," Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security said in a statement.

The incident is said to have happened in the early morning hours Saturday. The name of the fraternity hasn't been released nor have officials said whether the victim is an Auburn University student.

In releasing its statement, the Auburn University Campus Safety & Security cautioned students and employees to remember:

Sexual contact with someone who is incapacitated is rape and is a felony. A person does not have to be passed out in order to be incapacitated. Someone who is temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling his or her conduct due to the influence of a narcotic or intoxicating substance is incapacitated.

Alcohol is the most common drug used to facilitate sexual assault.

It is important for everyone involved in a sexual act to give consent to all aspects of the act. Consent means a clear and sober “yes,” given freely.

It is a myth that it can’t happen to you. Sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of age, race, class, religion, occupation, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, educational background, or physical description. Rape is never the victim’s fault.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you should:

Preserve evidence. Do not shower or change your clothing.

Dial 911 for emergency assistance or immediately go to the nearest hospital (in the Auburn area, East Alabama Medical Center located at 2000 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama) to get medical care and request a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (“rape kit”).

Report it. Notification options include:

Dial 911 (emergencies) or 334-501-3100 to reach the Auburn Police Division. The police are the only entity that can investigate a sexual assault for the means of criminal prosecution. It is important for them to gather evidence as soon as possible.

Dial 334-844-4794 to report the incident to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator. The Title IX Office receives official complaints of violations of the university’s Policy on Sexual and Gender-Based Misconduct and Other Forms of Interpersonal Violence.

All survivors are encouraged to report the assault, but it is always the survivor’s choice whether or not to do so.

Sexual Assault Survivor Advocates On and Off Campus (24 hours a day)

Safe Harbor (on campus) – 334-844-7233 or safeharbor@auburn.edu

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community) – 334-705-0510

Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix

