Auburn basketball legend’s arrest draws shock, dismay from fans & university

Auburn’s Associate Head Basketball Coach has been arrested on federal corruption charges and suspended by the university in connection with a national scandal.

Chuck Person is among 10 people, including four NCAA Division 1 coaches, named in the two-year probe.

Prosecutors say the coaches were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer college stars destined for the NBA toward certain sports agents and financial advisers.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney have been investigating since 2015 and released their findings during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Coaches at some of the nation’s top programs soliciting and accepting cash bribes, managers and financial advisers circling blue chip prospects like coyotes,” said Joon Kim, United States Attorney Southern District of New York. “The coaches allegedly pushed particular managers and advisers on the players and their families and certain of the coaches arranged for separate payments to be made to the families well.”

According to court documents, Person's alleged illegal activities started in 2016 and continued for a period of 10 months.

Person is a legend at Auburn University.

The most prolific scorer in Auburn Basketball history, he was the star of Auburn's 1985 SEC championship team and went on to play and coach in the NBA for 27 years before returning to Auburn in 2014 to coach and recruit.

“Chuck Person played and coached in the NBA. All of them had the trust of the young players they coached and recruited, young men who looked up to them and believed that the coaches had their best interest at heart,” Kim stated.

According to the feds, the coaches abused the trust of young players with the money-making scheme they had going. They went on to state during the press conference that managers and advisers paid the bribes to the coaches who in turn pressured players to use these managers once they turned pro.

“They knew that the corrupt coaches, in return for bribes, would pressure the players to use their services. They also knew that if and when those young players turned pro, that would mean big bucks for them in professional fees and profits,” Kim explained.

Some of the coaches, including Person, are alleged to have funneled some of the bribes to the players and their families.

“Chuck Person in describing his influence over one of his players put it this way, quote: ‘He listens to one person. That is me.’ Chuck Person also explained that his players trusted him and looked up to him because as he reminded them, he coached Kobe Bryant and had worked for Phil Jackson,” Kim added.

Person is accused of accepting nearly $92,000 in bribes and giving $19,000 to the families of two student athletes

News of his arrest had people talking on Auburn’s campus and in the downtown area Tuesday. Many also took to social media to weigh in on the case.

“I'm kind of shocked. I didn't know anything like that was going on. I feel like it will probably hurt Auburn for sure because we have such a good basketball program. The past few years we've been really good at basketball and that hurts us a little bit,” one student said.

“I love Auburn and I would hope that coaches conduct themselves accordingly and I was kind of shocked,” another student stated.

“It’s sad that it’s all about the almighty dollar and not about the players. It’s really sad. It’s just another stain on Auburn University,” a woman said.

Some pointed out that it’s been a rough few weeks for the university, with a high profile arrest of a football player and the rape of an 18-year-old student on one of the buses used to provide late-night transportation.

U.S. Attorney Kim said Person and the coaches lied to the players and their families, building up the managers and financial advisers, who they barely knew.

“Chuck Person claimed that one of them was his own personal adviser and a financial adviser for Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley. Well, that wasn’t true. That adviser, the same one that was cooperating with the government, had never even met Charles Barkley and never handled Chuck Person’s money, other than paying him cash bribes,” Kim said.

Prosecutors say the four coaches not only breached their obligations to their schools, violated NCAA rules, and committed federal crimes.

“They exploited the dreams of athletes around the country,” Kim said. “While pushing these professionals, the bribed coaches showed little regard for the players’ well being. They ignored red flags, seeing only the greed of the cash bribes flowing their way.”

Other coaches named in the investigation were Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

They were among 10 people charged in Manhattan federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.

Auburn University released this statement on Tuesday:

“This morning’s news is shocking. We are saddened, angry and disappointed. We have suspended Coach Person without pay effective immediately. We are committed to playing by the rules, and that’s what we expect from our coaches. In the meantime, Auburn is working closely with law enforcement, and we will help them in their investigation in any way we can.”

